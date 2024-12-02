Analyst Ratings For Elanco Animal Health

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Elanco Animal Health, revealing an average target of $18.33, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. Experiencing a 7.42% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $19.80.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Elanco Animal Health among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Clark Leerink Partners Announces Market Perform $14.00 - Balaji Prasad Barclays Raises Overweight $20.00 $19.00 Balaji Prasad Barclays Lowers Overweight $19.00 $22.00 Balaji Prasad Barclays Raises Overweight $22.00 $21.00 Jonathan Block Stifel Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Erin Wright Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $15.00 $17.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Elanco Animal Health. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Elanco Animal Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Elanco Animal Health's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Elanco Animal Health's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Elanco Animal Health analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health is an animal health company that is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing pharma products for companion and food animals. It spun off from Eli Lilly in 2018 and acquired Janssen Animal Health in 2011, Novartis Animal Health in 2014, Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica in 2017, and Bayer Animal Health in 2020. The company's operations are conducted globally, and it sells its products in over 90 countries. It offers a range of food animal products used in cattle, sheep, goats, and swine production.

A Deep Dive into Elanco Animal Health's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Elanco Animal Health faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.56% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 35.34%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Elanco Animal Health's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 5.84%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Elanco Animal Health's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.69%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Elanco Animal Health's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.67, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ELAN

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Nov 2021 Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage On Overweight Oct 2021 Stifel Downgrades Buy Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for ELAN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.