Analyst Ratings For DTE Energy

11 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 7 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for DTE Energy, presenting an average target of $130.45, a high estimate of $137.00, and a low estimate of $121.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 6.32% increase from the previous average price target of $122.70.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of DTE Energy by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Arcaro Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $128.00 $121.00 Sophie Karp Keybanc Raises Overweight $130.00 $126.00 Anthony Crowdell Mizuho Raises Outperform $133.00 $121.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $135.00 $126.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Raises Buy $136.00 $131.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $121.00 $114.00 Andrew Weisel Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $137.00 $120.00 Paul Fremont Ladenburg Thalmann Announces Buy $131.00 - Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Overweight $128.00 $123.00 Neil Kalton Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $133.00 $125.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $123.00 $120.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to DTE Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of DTE Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of DTE Energy's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy owns two regulated utilities in Michigan that contribute 90% of earnings. DTE Electric serves approximately 2.3 million customers in southeastern Michigan, including Detroit. DTE Gas serves 1.3 million customers throughout the state. In addition, DTE has nonutility businesses and investments including energy marketing and trading, renewable natural gas facilities, and on-site industrial energy projects.

DTE Energy's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: DTE Energy's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.12%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: DTE Energy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.2%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.89%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): DTE Energy's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.69% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: DTE Energy's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.09. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

