Analyst Ratings For Doximity

Ratings for Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) were provided by 15 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 9 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 6 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $52.93, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $33.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 53.42% increase from the previous average price target of $34.50.

The perception of Doximity by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steven Valiquette Mizuho Announces Neutral $55.00 - Anne Samuel JP Morgan Raises Neutral $48.00 $30.00 David Roman Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $58.00 - Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Raises Hold $49.00 $35.00 Ricky Goldwasser Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $53.00 $33.00 Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $60.00 $40.00 Stephanie Davis Barclays Raises Overweight $75.00 $52.00 Brian Peterson Raymond James Raises Outperform $65.00 $37.00 Stan Berenshteyn Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $41.00 $19.00 Scott Schoenhaus Keybanc Announces Overweight $70.00 - Ricky Goldwasser Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $33.00 $26.00 Stephanie Davis Barclays Raises Overweight $52.00 $35.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $45.00 $34.00 Allen Lutz B of A Securities Raises Neutral $45.00 $32.00 Vikram Kesavabhotla Baird Raises Outperform $45.00 $41.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Doximity

Doximity Inc is a digital platform for U.S. medical professionals. Its cloud-based platform provides members with tools specifically built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, securely coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Doximity's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Doximity's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 20.44% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Doximity's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 32.27%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Doximity's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.71%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Doximity's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.03%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Doximity's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

