Analyst Ratings For CVRx

Ratings for CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $13.6, along with a high estimate of $15.00 and a low estimate of $12.00. This current average has decreased by 1.09% from the previous average price target of $13.75.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of CVRx's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ross Osborn Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $14.00 $14.00 Ross Osborn Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $14.00 - Frank Takkinen Lake Street Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $13.00 $15.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $15.00 $14.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to CVRx. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of CVRx compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Delving into CVRx's Background

CVRx Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing minimally invasive neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. Its proprietary platform technology, Barostim, is designed to leverage the power of the brain to address the imbalance of the Autonomic Nervous System, which causes heart failure and other cardiovascular diseases. Barostim provides Baroreflex Activation Therapy which in turn triggers an autonomic response to the heart. The majority of revenue is derived from the USA market.

CVRx: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining CVRx's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 24.28% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -118.82%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): CVRx's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -23.09% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CVRx's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -13.88%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.55.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

