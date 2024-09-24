Analyst Ratings For Customers Bancorp

Ratings for Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Customers Bancorp, revealing an average target of $69.29, a high estimate of $79.00, and a low estimate of $53.00. This current average reflects an increase of 0.42% from the previous average price target of $69.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Customers Bancorp by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Chiaverini Wedbush Lowers Neutral $53.00 $79.00 Kelly Motta Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $63.00 $76.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Buy $79.00 $71.00 Hal Goetsch B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $78.00 $77.00 Kelly Motta Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $76.00 $65.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Outperform $79.00 $56.00 Casey Haire Jefferies Lowers Buy $57.00 $59.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Customers Bancorp. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Customers Bancorp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Customers Bancorp's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Customers Bancorp's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Customers Bancorp Better

Customers Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company engaged in banking activities. It provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in Lending Activities, Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, Private Banking, Deposit Products, Other Funding Sources, and Financial Products and Services. The majority of revenue is derived from commercial lending.

Understanding the Numbers: Customers Bancorp's Finances

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Customers Bancorp's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.59% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Customers Bancorp's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 27.82%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Customers Bancorp's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.43%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.26%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.82, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

