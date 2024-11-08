Analyst Ratings For Corteva

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated Corteva (NYSE:CTVA), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Corteva, presenting an average target of $67.17, a high estimate of $71.00, and a low estimate of $62.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 5.61% increase from the previous average price target of $63.60.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Corteva. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Theurer Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $62.00 $58.00 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $70.00 $69.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Buy $71.00 $67.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Announces Buy $68.00 - Steve Byrne B of A Securities Raises Buy $67.00 $59.00 Vincent Andrews Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $65.00 $65.00

Get to Know Corteva Better

Corteva is an agricultural inputs pure play that was formed in 2019 when it was spun off from DowDuPont. The company is a leader in the development of new seed and crop protection products. Seeds generate the majority of profits with the remainder coming from crop protection products. Corteva operates globally, but around half of revenue comes from North America.

Key Indicators: Corteva's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Corteva's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -61.94%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Corteva's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -22.53%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Corteva's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -2.1%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Corteva's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.26% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Corteva's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.23, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

