Analyst Ratings For Clearwater Analytics Hldg

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Clearwater Analytics Hldg (NYSE:CWAN), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $21.5, with a high estimate of $25.00 and a low estimate of $19.00. A decline of 6.52% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Clearwater Analytics Hldg. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $25.00 - James Faucette Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight $19.00 - Alexei Gogolev JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $20.00 $22.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $22.00 $24.00

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc provides a SaaS solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors and government entities. It earns revenue from providing access to its SaaS platform to customers, services that support the implementation on the SaaS platform, selling perpetual and term-based software licenses and providing maintenance and support and professional services under contracts with customers. The majority of the revenue is earned in the United States.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Clearwater Analytics Hldg showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 21.41% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Clearwater Analytics Hldg's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.85%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Clearwater Analytics Hldg's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.53%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Clearwater Analytics Hldg's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.34%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.21.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

