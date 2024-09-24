Analyst Ratings For Clearfield

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Clearfield and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $47.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $50.00 and a low estimate of $45.00. Observing a 6.15% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $44.75.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Clearfield among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Koontz Needham Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Raises Buy $50.00 $42.00 Tim Savageaux Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $45.00 $40.00 Scott Searle Roth MKM Lowers Buy $45.00 $47.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Clearfield. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Clearfield compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Clearfield's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Clearfield: A Closer Look

Clearfield Inc mainly designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber protection, fiber management and fiber delivery solutions for communications networks. It provides a range of products including copper assemblies, cassettes, box enclosures, fiber connectors, frames, microduct, terminals, vaults, pedestal inserts, FieldSmart, WaveSmart, and CraftSmart. The company has a global presence with the majority of the revenue derived from the United States. The company has two reportable segments namely Clearfield segment and Nestor cables segment. The majority of revenue is derived from Clearfield segment.

A Deep Dive into Clearfield's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Clearfield faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -20.38% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Clearfield's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.92% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Clearfield's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.16%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Clearfield's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.14%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Clearfield's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.07.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

