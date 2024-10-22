Analyst Ratings For Cibus

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Cibus, revealing an average target of $21.9, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. This current average represents a 0.45% decrease from the previous average price target of $22.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Cibus. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Austin Moeller Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Matthew Venezia Alliance Global Partners Lowers Buy $23.50 $25.00 Austin Moeller Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $20.00 $21.00 Austin Moeller Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $21.00 $22.00 Matthew Venezia Alliance Global Partners Announces Buy $25.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cibus. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cibus compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Cibus's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Cibus's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Cibus analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

About Cibus

Cibus Inc is a biotechnology company. The company develops and commercializes a proprietary gene-editing technology, Rapid Trait Development System that integrates crop specific cell biology platforms with a series of gene editing technologies. The company's primary business is the development of plant traits that help address specific productivity or yield challenges in farming such as traits addressing plant agronomy, disease, insects, weeds, nutrient-use, or the climate.

Breaking Down Cibus's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Cibus showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 325.38% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Cibus's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -3398.33%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cibus's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -10.38%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cibus's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -5.24%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Cibus's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.14, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.