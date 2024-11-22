Analyst Ratings For Celestica

In the latest quarter, 8 analysts provided ratings for Celestica (NYSE:CLS), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $74.88, a high estimate of $95.00, and a low estimate of $58.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 20.13% from the previous average price target of $62.33.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Celestica by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Vogt UBS Announces Neutral $95.00 - George Wang Barclays Announces Overweight $91.00 - Daniel Chan TD Cowen Raises Buy $70.00 $68.00 Matthew Sheerin Stifel Raises Buy $70.00 $58.00 Paul Treiber RBC Capital Raises Outperform $75.00 $65.00 Thanos Moschopoulos BMO Capital Raises Outperform $72.00 $64.00 Daniel Chan TD Securities Raises Buy $68.00 $61.00 Matthew Sheerin Stifel Maintains Buy $58.00 $58.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Celestica. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Celestica compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Celestica's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Celestica's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Celestica

Celestica Inc offers supply chain solutions. The company has two operating and reportable segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS). The ATS segment consists of the ATS end market and is comprised of the Aerospace and Defense, Industrial, health tech, and Capital Equipment businesses. Its Capital Equipment business is comprised of the semiconductor, display, and robotics equipment businesses, and the CCS segment consists of Communications and Enterprise end markets, Enterprise end market is comprised of its servers and storage businesses. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segment.

Celestica: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Celestica's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 22.33%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Celestica's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.67% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.06%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Celestica's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.55% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, Celestica adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

