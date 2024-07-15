Analyst Ratings For Cactus

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) has been analyzed by 3 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Cactus, presenting an average target of $54.0, a high estimate of $56.00, and a low estimate of $52.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $52.67, the current average has increased by 2.53%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Cactus among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bill Herbert Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $54.00 $55.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Raises Neutral $52.00 $48.00 David Anderson Barclays Raises Overweight $56.00 $55.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Cactus. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cactus compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Cactus's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Cactus's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Cactus

Cactus Inc is engaged in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of wellheads and pressure control equipment. Its principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, conventional wellheads, and production valves among others. The company also provides mission-critical field services, including service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents. It sells or rents its products principally for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells that are utilized during the drilling, completion (including fracturing), and production. The company has two operating segments; Pressure Control , which generates key revenue and Spoolable Technologies.

Cactus's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Cactus's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 20.02%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Cactus's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 14.21%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.43%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cactus's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.52%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Cactus's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.05.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

