Analyst Ratings For CACI International

Ratings for CACI International (NYSE:CACI) were provided by 3 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for CACI International, presenting an average target of $479.33, a high estimate of $500.00, and a low estimate of $458.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 13.41% increase from the previous average price target of $422.67.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of CACI International by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Cai von Rumohr TD Cowen Raises Buy $480.00 $435.00 Seth Seifman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $458.00 $383.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Raises Buy $500.00 $450.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to CACI International. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CACI International compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for CACI International's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into CACI International's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on CACI International analyst ratings.

Discovering CACI International: A Closer Look

CACI International Inc is an information solutions and services provider, offering a variety of information solutions and services to its customers. The company's primary customers are agencies and departments of the U.S. government, which account for the vast majority of the firm's revenue. It provides information solutions and services supporting national security missions and government modernization/transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. The firm conducts its operations through a variety of subsidiaries in the United States and Europe.

Unraveling the Financial Story of CACI International

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, CACI International showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 11.08% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: CACI International's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.95% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): CACI International's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.5%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): CACI International's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.71%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: CACI International's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.6.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CACI

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Jan 2022 Raymond James Upgrades Market Perform Outperform Nov 2021 Barclays Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for CACI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.