Analyst Ratings For Bread Finl Hldgs

Analysts' ratings for Bread Finl Hldgs (NYSE:BFH) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 9 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 5 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 4 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $48.56, a high estimate of $67.00, and a low estimate of $32.00. Observing a 20.65% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $40.25.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Bread Finl Hldgs among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Rochester Compass Point Announces Buy $54.00 - John Hecht Jefferies Raises Hold $45.00 $35.00 Terry Ma Barclays Raises Underweight $32.00 $26.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $49.00 $45.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $45.00 $38.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $45.00 $42.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Outperform $67.00 $67.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $67.00 $38.00 James Fotheringham BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $33.00 $31.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Bread Finl Hldgs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Bread Finl Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Bread Finl Hldgs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Bread Finl Hldgs's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Bread Finl Hldgs analyst ratings.

About Bread Finl Hldgs

Formed by a combination of JCPenney's credit card processing unit and The Limited's credit card bank business, Bread Financial is a provider of private label and co-branded credit cards, loyalty programs, and marketing services. The company's most financially significant unit is its credit card business that partners with retailers to jointly market Bread's credit cards to their customers. The company also retains minority interest in its recently spun-off LoyaltyOne division, which operates the largest airline miles loyalty program in Canada and offers marketing services to grocery chains in Europe and Asia.

Bread Finl Hldgs: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Bread Finl Hldgs faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -23.47% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Bread Finl Hldgs's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 13.52%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bread Finl Hldgs's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.5%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bread Finl Hldgs's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.59%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.53.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.