Analyst Ratings For BILL Holdings

10 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on BILL Holdings (NYSE:BILL) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $75.8, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. A 7.99% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $82.38.

A clear picture of BILL Holdings's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Koning Baird Lowers Neutral $60.00 $74.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Lowers Neutral $60.00 $65.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $100.00 - Daniel Jester BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $75.00 $82.00 Samad Samana Jefferies Lowers Buy $80.00 $95.00 David Koning Baird Lowers Neutral $74.00 $78.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $77.00 $95.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $60.00 $70.00 Thomas Poutrieux Exane BNP Paribas Announces Neutral $72.00 -

BILL Holdings Inc is a provider of software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments and spend and expense management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, enable businesses to easily connect with their suppliers or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows and improve back office efficiency. Initial Public Offering and Follow-on Offering.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: BILL Holdings's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 18.52%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.85%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): BILL Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.79%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): BILL Holdings's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.33%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.3, BILL Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

