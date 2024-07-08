Analyst Ratings For AtriCure

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $40.17, with a high estimate of $49.00 and a low estimate of $32.00. A decline of 13.05% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of AtriCure among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $49.00 $57.00 Robbie Marcus JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $34.00 $42.00 Mike Matson Needham Lowers Buy $40.00 $46.00 Suraj Kalia Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $32.00 - Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $46.00 $46.00

All You Need to Know About AtriCure

AtriCure Inc is an innovator in surgical treatments and therapies for atrial fibrillation (Afib), left atrial appendage (LAA) management, and post-operative pain management and sells its products to medical centers through its direct sales force and distributors. Its product line includes Cryo, Soft Tissue Dissection, RF Ablation Pacing and Sensing, and others. The company also offers a variety of minimally invasive ablation devices and access tools to facilitate the growing trend in less invasive cardiac and thoracic surgery. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

AtriCure's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: AtriCure's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 16.43%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: AtriCure's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -12.19% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): AtriCure's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -2.88% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -2.2%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.17.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

