Analyst Ratings For Atmus Filtration Techs

Atmus Filtration Techs (NYSE:ATMU) has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $45.0, with a high estimate of $49.00 and a low estimate of $42.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 17.19% increase from the previous average price target of $38.40.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Atmus Filtration Techs is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $45.00 $42.00 Robert Mason Baird Raises Outperform $42.00 $37.00 Bobby Brooks Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $49.00 $38.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Overweight $47.00 $39.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $42.00 $36.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Atmus Filtration Techs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Atmus Filtration Techs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Get to Know Atmus Filtration Techs Better

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc manufactures filtration products for on-highway commercial vehicles and off-highway agriculture, construction, mining, and power generation vehicles and equipment. It designs and manufactures advanced filtration products, principally under the Fleetguard brand, that enable lower emissions and provide asset protection. It designs, manufactures, and sells filters, coolants, and chemical products. Atmus offers products for first-fit and aftermarket applications including air filters, fuel filters, fuel water separators, lube filters, hydraulic filters, coolants, fuel additives, and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

Atmus Filtration Techs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Atmus Filtration Techs showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.59% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Atmus Filtration Techs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 12.99%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Atmus Filtration Techs's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 37.48% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.93%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Atmus Filtration Techs's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.56. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

