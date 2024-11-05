Analyst Ratings For Astera Labs

Analysts' ratings for Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 10 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 4 3 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $89.5, a high estimate of $110.00, and a low estimate of $55.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 30.85% increase from the previous average price target of $68.40.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Astera Labs among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Suji Desilva Roth MKM Raises Buy $105.00 $80.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $94.00 $74.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Raises Buy $100.00 $80.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Raises Overweight $110.00 $70.00 Ross Seymore Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $100.00 $60.00 Richard Shannon Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $105.00 $75.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $87.00 $70.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $74.00 $55.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $55.00 $55.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Astera Labs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Astera Labs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Astera Labs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Astera Labs's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Astera Labs

Astera Labs Inc is a company that offers an Intelligent Connectivity Platform, comprised of Semiconductor-based, high-speed mixed-signal connectivity products that integrate a matrix of microcontrollers and sensors. COSMOS, their software suite which is embedded in its connectivity products and integrated into their customers' systems. The Company delivers critical connectivity performance, enables flexibility and customization, and supports observability and predictive analytics. This approach addresses the data, network, and memory bottlenecks, scalability, and other infrastructure requirements of hyperscalers and system original equipment manufacturers.

Astera Labs: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Astera Labs's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 619.03%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Astera Labs's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -9.82%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Astera Labs's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.91%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Astera Labs's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.85%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.0, Astera Labs adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

