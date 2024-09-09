Analyst Ratings For ARS Pharmaceuticals

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $25.0, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. Marking an increase of 4.17%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $24.00.

A clear picture of ARS Pharmaceuticals's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Josh Schimmer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $30.00 $30.00 Josh Schimmer Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $30.00 - Ryan Deschner Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $22.00 $18.00 Ryan Deschner Raymond James Announces Outperform $18.00 -

Unveiling the Story Behind ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, potentially first-in-class product candidate, neffy for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. neffy is a proprietary composition of epinephrine with an absorption enhancer called Intravail, which allows neffy to provide injection-like absorption of epinephrine at a low dose, in a small, easy-to-carry, easy-to-use, rapidly administered and reliable nasal spray.

Financial Insights: ARS Pharmaceuticals

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, ARS Pharmaceuticals showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4900.0% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -2503.2%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): ARS Pharmaceuticals's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -5.7%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): ARS Pharmaceuticals's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.57%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: ARS Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.0.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

