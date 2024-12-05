Analyst Ratings For Aptiv

During the last three months, 14 analysts shared their evaluations of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 3 2 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 2 4 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Aptiv, presenting an average target of $77.86, a high estimate of $113.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. Experiencing a 13.71% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $90.23.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Aptiv by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ronald Jewsikow Guggenheim Maintains Buy $73.00 $73.00 Ronald Jewsikow Guggenheim Lowers Buy $73.00 $87.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $60.00 $68.00 Dan Levy Barclays Lowers Overweight $80.00 $100.00 Jeffrey Osborne TD Cowen Lowers Buy $74.00 $95.00 Edison Yu Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $66.00 $76.00 Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $83.00 $147.00 Tom Narayan RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $72.00 $82.00 David Leiker Baird Lowers Neutral $65.00 $85.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $113.00 $107.00 John Murphy B of A Securities Lowers Buy $102.00 $105.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $68.00 $70.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $87.00 $78.00 Edison Yu Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $74.00 -

Aptiv's signal and power solutions segment supplies components and systems that make up a vehicle's electrical system, including wiring assemblies and harnesses, connectors, electrical centers, and hybrid electrical systems. The advanced safety and user experience segment provides body controls, infotainment and connectivity systems, passive and active safety electronics, advanced driver-assist technologies, and displays, as well as the development of software for these systems. In 2023, Aptiv's top 10 customers accounted for 54% of revenue, all of which were less than 10%. Historically, General Motors, Stellantis, Ford, and Volkswagen, have been the firms largest customers. North America, Europe, and Asia represented approximately 37%, 33%, and 28% of total 2023 revenue, respectively.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Challenges: Aptiv's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.08%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Aptiv's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.48% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Aptiv's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.57%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Aptiv's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.47%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.14, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

