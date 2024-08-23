Analyst Ratings For AppLovin

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $91.6, along with a high estimate of $105.00 and a low estimate of $66.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 3.62% increase from the previous average price target of $88.40.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of AppLovin by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Raises Sell $66.00 $48.00 Martin Yang Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $105.00 $97.00 Nick McKay Wedbush Lowers Outperform $90.00 $100.00 Nick McKay Wedbush Maintains Outperform $100.00 $100.00 Martin Yang Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $97.00 $97.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to AppLovin. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of AppLovin compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for AppLovin's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into AppLovin's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering AppLovin: A Closer Look

AppLovin Corp is a mobile app technology company. It focuses on growing the mobile app ecosystem by enabling the success of mobile app developers. The company's software solutions provide tools for mobile app developers to grow their businesses by automating and optimizing the marketing and monetization of their applications.

Financial Milestones: AppLovin's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, AppLovin showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 43.98% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: AppLovin's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 28.69%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): AppLovin's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 39.35%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.88%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.32, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

