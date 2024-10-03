Analyst Ratings For Allegiant Travel

Ratings for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) were provided by 9 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 6 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Allegiant Travel, revealing an average target of $53.0, a high estimate of $87.00, and a low estimate of $33.00. Experiencing a 18.32% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $64.89.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Allegiant Travel. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Duane Pfennigwerth Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $65.00 $60.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $40.00 $55.00 Helane Becker TD Cowen Lowers Hold $33.00 $39.00 Helane Becker TD Cowen Lowers Hold $39.00 $60.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $55.00 $60.00 Duane Pfennigwerth Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $60.00 $85.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $45.00 $55.00 Ravi Shanker Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $87.00 $95.00 Michael Linenberg Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $53.00 $75.00

Allegiant Travel Co provides travel services in the United States. It sells air transportation on a stand-alone basis or bundled with air-related and third-party services and products. Customers may also purchase fixed-fee flying arrangements to receive charter service on a year-round and ad hoc basis. Additionally, customers may purchase hotel rooms, ground transportation, and other attractions (for example, entertainment show tickets) to accommodate a trip. The company's operating segment includes Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and other non-airlines. Customers purchase travel tickets at airport ticket counters, online, or through its telephone reservation center.

Breaking Down Allegiant Travel's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Allegiant Travel's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.56% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Allegiant Travel's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.01%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Allegiant Travel's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.01%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.27%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Allegiant Travel's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.74, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

