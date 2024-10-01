Analyst Ratings For Agilent Technologies

In the preceding three months, 9 analysts have released ratings for Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 3 1 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $149.33, a high estimate of $165.00, and a low estimate of $135.00. Marking an increase of 7.73%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $138.62.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Agilent Technologies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $145.00 $135.00 Brandon Couillard Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $157.00 - Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Underweight $135.00 $125.00 Elizabeth Garcia UBS Raises Neutral $150.00 $141.00 Patrick Donnelly Citigroup Raises Buy $165.00 $150.00 Dan Brennan TD Cowen Raises Buy $160.00 $153.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $135.00 $130.00 Derik De Bruin B of A Securities Raises Neutral $147.00 $140.00 Patrick Donnelly Citigroup Raises Buy $150.00 $135.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Agilent Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Agilent Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

About Agilent Technologies

Originally spun out of Hewlett-Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved into a leading life sciences and diagnostics firm. Today, Agilent's measurement technologies serve a broad base of customers with its three operating segments: life science and applied tools, cross lab (consisting of consumables and services related to life science and applied tools), and diagnostics and genomics. Over half of its sales are generated from the biopharmaceutical, chemical, and advanced materials end markets, but it also supports clinical lab, environmental, forensics, food, academic, and government-related organizations. The company is geographically diverse, with operations in the U.S. and China representing the largest country concentrations.

A Deep Dive into Agilent Technologies's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Agilent Technologies's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 July, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.62% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 17.87%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Agilent Technologies's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.65% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.58%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Agilent Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.5, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

