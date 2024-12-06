Analyst Ratings For Advanced Energy Indus

Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ:AEIS) underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Advanced Energy Indus and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $112.86, accompanied by a high estimate of $128.00 and a low estimate of $92.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 0.03% increase from the previous average price target of $112.83.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Advanced Energy Indus by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joe Quatrochi Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $105.00 $98.00 Mark Miller Benchmark Maintains Buy $125.00 $125.00 Robert Mason Baird Lowers Outperform $124.00 $128.00 Krish Sankar TD Cowen Lowers Hold $118.00 $120.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $92.00 $103.00 Joe Quatrochi Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $98.00 $103.00 Robert Mason Baird Announces Outperform $128.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Advanced Energy Indus. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Advanced Energy Indus compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Advanced Energy Indus's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Advanced Energy Indus's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Advanced Energy Indus analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Advanced Energy Indus

Advanced Energy Industries Inc provides precision power-conversion measurement and control solutions that transform power into various forms for use in manufacturing and industrial equipment and applications. The firm serves original equipment manufacturers and end customers in the semiconductor, flat panel display, solar panel, and other industrial capital equipment markets. Products include thin-film power-conversion systems, which control and modify raw electrical power into a customizable, predictable power source, and power control modules, which control and measure temperature during manufacturing cycles. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest primarily from Asia and Europe.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Advanced Energy Indus

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Advanced Energy Indus's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -8.73%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -3.98%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Advanced Energy Indus's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.28%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.63%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Advanced Energy Indus's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.57, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AEIS

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Keybanc Initiates Coverage On Overweight Jan 2022 Benchmark Initiates Coverage On Buy Dec 2021 Needham Upgrades Hold Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for AEIS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.