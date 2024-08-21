Analyst Ratings For Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 4 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $188.78, a high estimate of $215.00, and a low estimate of $152.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $155.00, the current average has increased by 21.79%.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Abercrombie & Fitch. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $208.00 $208.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $194.00 $167.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Neutral $190.00 $150.00 Mauricio Serna UBS Raises Neutral $193.00 $155.00 Alexandra Steiger Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $172.00 $112.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $208.00 $152.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Neutral $167.00 $144.00 Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Raises Buy $215.00 $155.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $152.00 $152.00

Abercrombie & Fitch Co is a specialty retailer that sells casual clothing, personal-care products, and accessories for men, women, and children. It sells direct to consumers through its stores and websites, which include the Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie kids, and Hollister brands. Most stores are in the United States, but the company does have many stores in Canada, Europe, and Asia. All stores are leased. Abercrombie ships to well over 100 countries via its websites. The company sources its merchandise from dozens of vendors that are primarily located in Asia and Central America. Abercrombie has two distribution centers in Ohio to support its North American operations. It uses third-party distributors for sales in Europe and Asia.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Abercrombie & Fitch showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 22.1% as of 30 April, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Abercrombie & Fitch's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.15%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Abercrombie & Fitch's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 10.77%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Abercrombie & Fitch's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.83%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Abercrombie & Fitch's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.98, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

