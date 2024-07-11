Analyst Ratings For Abercrombie & Fitch

During the last three months, 12 analysts shared their evaluations of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 7 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $167.5, a high estimate of $215.00, and a low estimate of $112.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 19.29% from the previous average price target of $140.42.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Abercrombie & Fitch is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Neutral $190.00 $150.00 Mauricio Serna UBS Raises Neutral $193.00 $155.00 Alexandra Steiger Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $172.00 $112.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $208.00 $152.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Neutral $167.00 $144.00 Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Raises Buy $215.00 $155.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $152.00 $152.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $152.00 $152.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Neutral $150.00 $140.00 Mauricio Serna UBS Raises Neutral $155.00 $145.00 Matthew Korn JP Morgan Raises Neutral $144.00 $125.00 Alexandra Steiger Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $112.00 $103.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Abercrombie & Fitch. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Abercrombie & Fitch compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

To gain a panoramic view of Abercrombie & Fitch's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Abercrombie & Fitch analyst ratings.

Get to Know Abercrombie & Fitch Better

Abercrombie & Fitch Co is a specialty retailer that sells casual clothing, personal-care products, and accessories for men, women, and children. It sells direct to consumers through its stores and websites, which include the Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie kids, and Hollister brands. Most stores are in the United States, but the company does have many stores in Canada, Europe, and Asia. All stores are leased. Abercrombie ships to well over 100 countries via its websites. The company sources its merchandise from dozens of vendors that are primarily located in Asia and Central America. Abercrombie has two distribution centers in Ohio to support its North American operations. It uses third-party distributors for sales in Europe and Asia.

Abercrombie & Fitch: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Abercrombie & Fitch's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 22.1%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Abercrombie & Fitch's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.15%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Abercrombie & Fitch's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.77% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Abercrombie & Fitch's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.83%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Abercrombie & Fitch's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.98.

