Analyst Ratings For Abbott Laboratories

In the last three months, 15 analysts have published ratings on Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 8 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 5 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $129.93, a high estimate of $149.00, and a low estimate of $117.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 4.91% increase from the previous average price target of $123.85.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Abbott Laboratories among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matt Miksic Barclays Raises Overweight $149.00 $143.00 Lee Hambright Bernstein Raises Outperform $138.00 $133.00 Danielle Antalffy UBS Raises Buy $146.00 $143.00 Matthew Taylor Jefferies Raises Hold $125.00 $120.00 Anthony Petrone Mizuho Raises Neutral $130.00 $115.00 Adam Maeder Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $133.00 $131.00 David Lewis Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $117.00 $107.00 Jayson Bedford Raymond James Raises Outperform $129.00 $122.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $130.00 $125.00 Suraj Kalia Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $130.00 - Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $124.00 $120.00 Raj Denhoy Jefferies Maintains Hold $120.00 $120.00 Adam Maeder Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $131.00 - Raj Denhoy Jefferies Raises Buy $120.00 $112.00 Joanna Wiensch Citigroup Raises Buy $127.00 $119.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Abbott Laboratories. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Abbott Laboratories compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Abbott Laboratories's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Abbott Laboratories's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Abbott Laboratories: A Closer Look

Abbott manufactures and markets cardiovascular and diabetes devices, adult and pediatric nutritional products, diagnostic equipment and testing kits, and branded generic drugs. Products include pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, neuromodulation devices, coronary stents, catheters, infant formula, nutritional liquids for adults, continuous glucose monitors, and immunoassays and point-of-care diagnostic equipment. Abbott derives approximately 60% of sales outside the United States.

Financial Insights: Abbott Laboratories

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Abbott Laboratories displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.85%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Abbott Laboratories's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 15.48%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.16%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.23%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, Abbott Laboratories adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

