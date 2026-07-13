Analyst Price Targets Are Out for SpaceX, and You Won't Believe How High Some of Them Are

Key Points

Many analyst price targets were recently posted, and they are overwhelmingly positive.

The consensus price target suggests the stock could rise by around 65%.

The most bullish forecast is for SpaceX stock to hit $800, implying a valuation of $10.5 trillion.

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Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) went public about a month ago, and many investors hope the company will revolutionize tech, space travel, and even the telecom sector. With a diversified business model, the company, also known as SpaceX, has significant potential. In its S-1 filing, it outlined a total addressable market of $28.5 trillion.

There has been plenty of excitement from retail investors looking to buy the stock despite its rich valuation. And even analysts have also shown themselves to be incredibly bullish. Recently, there's been a flurry of analyst price targets released, and I was shocked at some of them.

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The consensus price target suggests an upside of around 65%

Out of 35 analyst ratings, there's only one brave soul who has given SpaceX stock a sell rating. Seven analysts have given hold ratings, while 27 have given buy ratings. This already looks exceedingly optimistic for a stock that came out of the gate at an inflated valuation when it went public last month. Although it has been falling recently, SpaceX's market cap remains around $2 trillion, making it among the most valuable companies in the world.

The consensus analyst price target, however, is just over $239, indicating an upside of about 65%. There's one price target from Morgan Stanley that's $300, which would put SpaceX's market cap at close to $4 trillion. But the most outlandish is easily one for $800 from a Raymond James analyst, suggesting that the company is poised to be worth $10.5 trillion.

Analysts can be just as wrong about a stock as regular investors

Analyst price targets for SpaceX vary widely, but they are generally fairly bullish, and they factor in some rosy expectations for the business. In order for the stock to generate these types of returns, things will need to go incredibly well for a company that's run by a CEO (Elon Musk) who often sets the bar high and is known for overpromising in the past. Match that up with a high valuation, and you have a potential recipe for disaster.

Analysts aren't always willing to issue sell ratings, even when there may be a strong case to do so, as there is now. No one wants to look bad, especially when the stock is doing well, and momentum suggests it can keep rising. But investors shouldn't ignore the fundamentals or the risks that come with the stock. SpaceX has grand ambitions, but that doesn't mean its success is a sure thing.

Should you buy stock in Space Exploration Technologies right now?

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David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.