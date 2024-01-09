Analyst Predicts Up To 8% Premiums For Bitcoin ETFs: Anticipates 'Crazy Numbers'; Emirates President Highlights Boeing's 'Quality Control Issues' Following Recent 737 Max 9 Event - Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

CryptoCathie Wood Halts Coinbase Sell-Off Amid Bitcoin ETF Buzz, Jumps Back Into This Chip Giant After 5-Year Hiatus With $8M InvestmentExpert Says Bitcoin ETFs Could Face Premiums Of Up To 8%: 'It Will Be Some Crazy Number'Crypto Influencer Ben Armstrong 'Heading To DC' To 'Get The Bitcoin ETF Approved This Week' — But Won't Stop ThereCrypto 'Dark Money' Group Intensifies Lobbying Push In Anticipation Of 2024 ElectionJim Cramer Believes BTC 'Topping Out' As ETF Approval Deadline Approaches, But Advises: 'If You Want Bitcoin, Buy Bitcoin'Solana-Based Meme Coin Bonk Makes A Comeback, Surging 30% As Market Eyes Bitcoin ETF ApprovalBitcoin Rally Triggers Over $160M In Shorts Liquidations As ETF Optimism Mounts — Fear & Greed Index Flashes 'Extreme Greed'Former SEC Chair Jay Clayton Says Bitcoin ETF 'Approval Is Inevitable. There's Nothing Left To Decide'Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Soar As Low-Fee ETF Competition Heats Up: Analyst Says 'Upcoming Bull Cycle Is Likely Going To Be Glorious'Bitcoin ETF Battle Heats Up: 'US Government Plans To Seize All BTC ETFs,' Warns Max Keiser
US MarketsTD SYNNEX, Albertsons And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into TuesdayInvestor Sentiment Improves Further Amid Surge In Tech StocksJPMorgan's Top Strategist Predicts Stock Market Turbulence In 2024: 'Markets Appear Overbought'Investors Rush To Short Oil Amid Saudi Arabia's Brent Crude Price Reduction
US PoliticsTrump Vs. Biden: Swing State Polls Show One Candidate Firmly Ahead Amid Voters' Economic Anxiety — But RFK Jr Factor Adds Some TwistHaley Attacks Biden For Slamming Her Civil War Comments, Says President Was 'Palling Around With Segregationists' In 1970sMichelle Obama Shares Worries About 2024 Polls Keep Her Awake At Night: 'We Cannot Take This Democracy For Granted'Biden Targets Trump In South Carolina Speech, Calls Ex-President A 'Loser' Once Again
World PoliticsTaiwan's Presidential Hopeful Lai Ching Te Vows Status Quo With Emphasis On Peace With China Through StrengthPM Elisabeth Borne Steps Down Ahead Of Emmanuel Macron's Expected Cabinet Overhaul
US EconomyNew Economic 'Super Cycle' Spurred By AI And Decarbonization Is On The Horizon: Goldman Sachs Analyst'Bond King' Bill Gross Calls 10-Year US Treasury 'Overvalued': 'If You Need To Buy Bonds. I Don't'
World EconomySaudi Arabia Secures $12B In Largest Foreign Debt Borrowing Since 2017
TechFrom CES To Your Bathroom: Vivoo's UTI Test Kit Promises Lab Accuracy At HomeSamsung Goes All-in On The AI Buzz, Announces New TVs, Projectors, Refrigerators And More For A Smarter HomeWork And Play Seamlessly With Windows And Android On This New Lenovo LaptopApple Vision Pro To Hit Stores In February: Top Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo Tells What Investors Should Look ForApple's iPhone Production In India Hits Historic $13.5B Milestone, Surpassing TargetsJuniper Networks Surges Over 20% As Hewlett Packard Enterprise reportedly Nears $13B Acquisition Deal
Electric VehicleCES 2024: Sony Drives Its New Afeela EV Onstage With A PlayStation 5 ControllerEV 'Stampede' Coming To America With Over 70 Models In Next 2 Years, Says Cox Automotive: '2024 Will Be The Year Of More'
ConsumerVolkswagen Adds ChatGPT In The Driver's Seat For These Models — But Only In Europe For NowSamsung Expects 35% Operating Profit Dip In Q4 Amid Semiconductor Price Recovery
CommunicationReady To Pay More for Love? Dating Apps Demand Deeper Pockets As You Search For The OneTikTok's Parent Company ByteDance In Talks To Sell Gaming Assets To Tencent: Report
IndustrialEmirates President Warns Of Boeing's 'Quality Control Problems' After Recent 737 Max 9 Incident: 'This Doesn't Help'Boeing 737 Max 9 Crisis Deepens: United Airlines Discovers Loose Bolts
HealthcareOzempic Users Might Experience Caloric Intake Rise Post-Discontinuation: Survey
FinancialBank of America Sees $1.6B Charge In Q4 On Bloomberg Benchmark Phase-Out
SpaceSpace Anomaly Derails Historic US Moon Lander Mission: Astrobotic's Peregrine Suffers Propellant Leak
Photo via Wikimedia Commons
