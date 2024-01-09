Analyst Predicts Up To 8% Premiums For Bitcoin ETFs: Anticipates 'Crazy Numbers'; Emirates President Highlights Boeing's 'Quality Control Issues' Following Recent 737 Max 9 Event - Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

CryptoCathie Wood Halts Coinbase Sell-Off Amid Bitcoin ETF Buzz, Jumps Back Into This Chip Giant After 5-Year Hiatus With $8M InvestmentExpert Says Bitcoin ETFs Could Face Premiums Of Up To 8%: 'It Will Be Some Crazy Number'Crypto Influencer Ben Armstrong 'Heading To DC' To 'Get The Bitcoin ETF Approved This Week' — But Won't Stop ThereCrypto 'Dark Money' Group Intensifies Lobbying Push In Anticipation Of 2024 ElectionJim Cramer Believes BTC 'Topping Out' As ETF Approval Deadline Approaches, But Advises: 'If You Want Bitcoin, Buy Bitcoin'Solana-Based Meme Coin Bonk Makes A Comeback, Surging 30% As Market Eyes Bitcoin ETF ApprovalBitcoin Rally Triggers Over $160M In Shorts Liquidations As ETF Optimism Mounts — Fear & Greed Index Flashes 'Extreme Greed'Former SEC Chair Jay Clayton Says Bitcoin ETF 'Approval Is Inevitable. There's Nothing Left To Decide'Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Soar As Low-Fee ETF Competition Heats Up: Analyst Says 'Upcoming Bull Cycle Is Likely Going To Be Glorious'Bitcoin ETF Battle Heats Up: 'US Government Plans To Seize All BTC ETFs,' Warns Max Keiser

US Markets

US Politics

World Politics

US Economy

World Economy

Tech

Electric Vehicle

Consumer

Communication

Industrial

Healthcare

Financial

Space

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.