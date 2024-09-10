The Analyst Landscape: 9 Takes On Western Digital

In the preceding three months, 9 analysts have released ratings for Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Western Digital, presenting an average target of $91.89, a high estimate of $115.00, and a low estimate of $75.00. This current average has increased by 1.73% from the previous average price target of $90.33.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Western Digital by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $80.00 $80.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform $85.00 $85.00 Medhi Hosseini Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $75.00 $88.00 Mark Miller Benchmark Raises Buy $92.00 $85.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $100.00 $100.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $115.00 $115.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Raises Outperform $95.00 $85.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $90.00 $85.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Buy $95.00 $90.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Western Digital. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Western Digital compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Western Digital's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Western Digital's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Western Digital analyst ratings.

Discovering Western Digital: A Closer Look

Western Digital is a leading vertically integrated supplier of data storage solutions, spanning both hard disk drives and solid-state drives. In the HDD market it forms a practical duopoly with Seagate, and it is the largest global producer of NAND flash chips for SSDs in a joint venture with competitor Kioxia.

Western Digital's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Western Digital showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 40.87% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Western Digital's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.77%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Western Digital's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.28%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.12%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, Western Digital adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for WDC

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Stifel Maintains Buy Jan 2022 Mizuho Maintains Buy Jan 2022 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for WDC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.