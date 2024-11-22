The Analyst Landscape: 9 Takes On Reinsurance Gr

Throughout the last three months, 9 analysts have evaluated Reinsurance Gr (NYSE:RGA), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $244.22, a high estimate of $255.00, and a low estimate of $222.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 2.74% from the previous average price target of $237.71.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Reinsurance Gr among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Scott Barclays Raises Overweight $255.00 $250.00 Scott Heleniak RBC Capital Raises Outperform $245.00 $235.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $244.00 $239.00 Andrew Kligerman TD Cowen Announces Hold $235.00 - Alex Scott Barclays Lowers Overweight $250.00 $255.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $222.00 $220.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $242.00 $237.00 Wilma Burdis Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $250.00 $228.00 Alex Scott Barclays Announces Overweight $255.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Reinsurance Gr. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Reinsurance Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Reinsurance Gr's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Reinsurance Gr's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Reinsurance Gr analyst ratings.

About Reinsurance Gr

Reinsurance Group of America Inc is an insurance holding company with operations in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The core products and services include life reinsurance, living benefits reinsurance, group reinsurance, health reinsurance, financial solutions, facultative underwriting, and product development. The company's operations are divided into traditional and financial solution businesses.

Reinsurance Gr: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Reinsurance Gr's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.64%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Reinsurance Gr's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.78%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Reinsurance Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.5%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Reinsurance Gr's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.14%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Reinsurance Gr's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.46. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for RGA

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Underperform Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight Jan 2022 Jefferies Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for RGA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.