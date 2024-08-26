The Analyst Landscape: 9 Takes On Martin Marietta Materials

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $642.33, a high estimate of $670.00, and a low estimate of $610.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 3.07% lower than the prior average price target of $662.67.

The standing of Martin Marietta Materials among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Angel Castillo Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $657.00 $610.00 Garik Shmois Loop Capital Lowers Buy $615.00 $630.00 Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Lowers Buy $646.00 $658.00 Trey Grooms Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $610.00 $650.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $670.00 $700.00 Philip Ng Jefferies Raises Buy $665.00 $660.00 Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Lowers Buy $658.00 $696.00 Garik Shmois Loop Capital Lowers Buy $630.00 $710.00 Stanley Elliott Stifel Lowers Buy $630.00 $650.00

Martin Marietta Materials is one of the United States' largest producer of construction aggregates (crushed stone, sand, and gravel). In 2023, Martin Marietta sold 199 million tons of aggregates. Martin Marietta's most important markets include Texas, Colorado, North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida, accounting for most of its sales. The company also produces cement in Texas and uses its aggregates in its asphalt and ready-mixed concrete businesses. Martin's magnesia specialties business produces magnesia-based chemical products and dolomitic lime.

Martin Marietta Materials's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Martin Marietta Materials's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.13%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Martin Marietta Materials's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 16.67%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.32%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Martin Marietta Materials's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.81%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Martin Marietta Materials's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.54, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

