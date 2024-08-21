The Analyst Landscape: 9 Takes On Essential Props Realty

Ratings for Essential Props Realty (NYSE:EPRT) were provided by 9 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Essential Props Realty, revealing an average target of $32.0, a high estimate of $35.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. This current average has increased by 11.46% from the previous average price target of $28.71.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Essential Props Realty by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target RJ Milligan Raymond James Raises Outperform $33.00 $28.00 Jay Kornreich Wedbush Announces Outperform $34.00 - Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $30.00 $28.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Buy $33.00 $29.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Buy $32.00 $31.25 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Buy $35.00 $30.00 Caitlin Burrows Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $33.00 - Michael Goldsmith UBS Announces Buy $30.00 - Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $28.00 $26.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Essential Props Realty. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Essential Props Realty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Essential Props Realty's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Essential Props Realty: A Closer Look

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust. It is an internally managed real estate company acquires, owns and manages single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies operating service-oriented or experience-based businesses.

Essential Props Realty's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Essential Props Realty displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 26.3%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Essential Props Realty's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 47.04%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Essential Props Realty's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.59%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Essential Props Realty's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.0% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Essential Props Realty's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.59.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for EPRT

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Jan 2022 B of A Securities Downgrades Buy Neutral Jan 2022 Mizuho Downgrades Buy Neutral

