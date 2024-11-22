The Analyst Landscape: 9 Takes On Booz Allen Hamilton

Analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 9 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 4 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 1 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $179.44, a high estimate of $206.00, and a low estimate of $155.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 8.38% increase from the previous average price target of $165.56.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Booz Allen Hamilton's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Lowers Hold $155.00 $185.00 Howard Rubel Jefferies Raises Hold $190.00 $180.00 David Strauss Barclays Raises Underweight $175.00 $142.00 Matthew Akers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $206.00 $185.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Raises Hold $185.00 $165.00 Noah Poponak Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $196.00 $174.00 Seth Seifman JP Morgan Raises Underweight $158.00 $154.00 Matthew Akers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $185.00 $165.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Raises Hold $165.00 $140.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Booz Allen Hamilton. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Booz Allen Hamilton compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Booz Allen Hamilton's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Booz Allen Hamilton's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Booz Allen Hamilton analyst ratings.

Discovering Booz Allen Hamilton: A Closer Look

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp is a provider of management consulting services to the U.S. government. Other services offered include technology, such as cloud computing and cybersecurity consulting, and engineering consulting. The consulting services are focused on defense, intelligence, and civil markets. In addition to the U.S. government, Booz Allen Hamilton provides its management and technology consulting services to large corporations, institutions, and nonprofit organizations. The company assists clients in long-term engagements around the globe.

Booz Allen Hamilton's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Booz Allen Hamilton's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 18.01%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 12.4%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Booz Allen Hamilton's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 34.15%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Booz Allen Hamilton's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 5.77%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Booz Allen Hamilton's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.01, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BAH

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 B of A Securities Upgrades Underperform Neutral Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Jan 2022 B of A Securities Downgrades Buy Underperform

View More Analyst Ratings for BAH

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.