The Analyst Landscape: 8 Takes On Virtu Finl

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on Virtu Finl (NASDAQ:VIRT), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $31.88, along with a high estimate of $37.00 and a low estimate of $25.00. Observing a 15.42% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $27.62.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Virtu Finl by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $25.00 $23.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Raises Buy $37.00 $32.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $35.00 $31.00 Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Lowers Buy $35.00 $37.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $29.00 $26.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $31.00 $25.00 Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Raises Buy $37.00 $25.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $26.00 $22.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Virtu Finl. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Virtu Finl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Virtu Finl's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Virtu Finl's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Virtu Finl analyst ratings.

Delving into Virtu Finl's Background

Virtu Financial Inc is a technology-enabled market maker and liquidity provider to the financial markets. The company's operating segment includes Market Making; and Execution Services. The non-operating segment of the company includes the Corporate segment. The company generates maximum revenue from the market-making segment. The Market Making segment principally consists of market-making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Ireland and Other Countries.

A Deep Dive into Virtu Finl's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Virtu Finl's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 36.72% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Virtu Finl's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.07%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Virtu Finl's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.14%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Virtu Finl's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.47%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Virtu Finl's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 4.87. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for VIRT

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Rosenblatt Maintains Buy Nov 2021 Rosenblatt Maintains Buy Aug 2021 Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight

View More Analyst Ratings for VIRT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.