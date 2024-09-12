The Analyst Landscape: 8 Takes On Simon Property Group

Across the recent three months, 8 analysts have shared their insights on Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 5 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Simon Property Group and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $161.44, accompanied by a high estimate of $175.00 and a low estimate of $155.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $157.56, the current average has increased by 2.46%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Simon Property Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Hold $159.00 $157.50 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $175.00 $190.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Hold $158.00 $147.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $160.00 $157.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $169.00 $152.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Raises Neutral $158.00 $155.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Buy $157.50 $152.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $155.00 $150.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Simon Property Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Simon Property Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Capture valuable insights into Simon Property Group's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Simon Property Group: A Closer Look

Simon Property Group is the second-largest real estate investment trust in the United States. Its portfolio includes an interest in 230 properties: 136 traditional malls, 69 premium outlets, 14 Mills centers (a combination of a traditional mall, outlet center, and big-box retailers), 6 lifestyle centers, and 5 other retail properties. Simon's portfolio averaged $743 in sales per square foot in 2023 compared with $693 in sales per square foot over the 12 months before the pandemic. The company also owns a 21% interest in Klépierre, a European retail company with investments in shopping centers in 16 countries, and joint-venture interests in 33 premium outlets across 11 countries.

Financial Milestones: Simon Property Group's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Simon Property Group displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.47%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Simon Property Group's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 33.84% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Simon Property Group's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 16.54%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Simon Property Group's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.47%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Simon Property Group's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 8.89. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

