The Analyst Landscape: 8 Takes On PPG Indus

Analysts' ratings for PPG Indus (NYSE:PPG) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 8 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $146.62, a high estimate of $161.00, and a low estimate of $139.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 2.42%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of PPG Indus by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $139.00 $140.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $153.00 $162.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Lowers Buy $150.00 $152.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Buy $144.00 $145.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $161.00 $165.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $144.00 $148.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $142.00 $140.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $140.00 $150.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to PPG Indus. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of PPG Indus compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of PPG Indus's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of PPG Indus's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on PPG Indus analyst ratings.

Discovering PPG Indus: A Closer Look

PPG is a global producer of coatings. The company is the world's largest producer of coatings after the purchase of selected Akzo Nobel assets. PPG's products are sold to a wide variety of end users, including the automotive, aerospace, construction, and industrial markets. The company has a footprint in many regions around the globe, with less than half of sales coming from North America in recent years. PPG is focused on its coatings and specialty products and expansion into emerging regions, as exemplified by the Comex acquisition.

Understanding the Numbers: PPG Indus's Finances

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, PPG Indus faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.6% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: PPG Indus's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 11.01%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PPG Indus's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.72%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): PPG Indus's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.42%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: PPG Indus's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.93.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PPG

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Jefferies Maintains Hold Jan 2022 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Jan 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for PPG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.