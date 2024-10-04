The Analyst Landscape: 8 Takes On PENN Entertainment

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $22.75, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 2.25% increase from the previous average price target of $22.25.

The standing of PENN Entertainment among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $20.00 $21.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Maintains Outperform $26.00 $26.00 Carlo Santarelli Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $20.00 $18.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $23.00 $22.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Raises Hold $20.00 $19.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $26.00 $26.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $26.00 $26.00 Dara Mohsenian Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $21.00 $20.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to PENN Entertainment. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of PENN Entertainment compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Penn Entertainment's origins date back to its 1972 racetrack opening in Pennsylvania. Today, Penn operates 43 properties across 20 states and 12 brands, including Hollywood Casino and Ameristar. Land-based casinos represented 89% of total sales in 2023; 11% was from the interactive segment, which includes sports, iGaming, and media revenue. The retail portfolio generates mid-30s EBITDAR margins and helps position the company to obtain licenses for the digital wagering markets. Additionally, Penn's media assets, theScore and ESPN (starting with its partnership launch in November 2023), provide access to sports betting/iGaming technology and clientele, helping it form a leading digital position.

Unraveling the Financial Story of PENN Entertainment

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: PENN Entertainment's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.7%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: PENN Entertainment's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.63%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): PENN Entertainment's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.88%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): PENN Entertainment's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 3.73.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

