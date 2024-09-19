The Analyst Landscape: 8 Takes On MP Materials

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 8 analysts have published ratings on MP Materials (NYSE:MP) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for MP Materials, presenting an average target of $19.12, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $12.50. This current average represents a 5.77% decrease from the previous average price target of $20.29.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive MP Materials is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Carlos De Alba Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $16.00 $13.50 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $19.00 $20.00 Corinne Blanchard Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $12.50 $13.50 Subash Chandra Benchmark Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Bill Peterson JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $15.00 $16.00 Ben Kallo Baird Lowers Outperform $20.00 $24.00 Greg Jones BMO Capital Announces Market Perform $16.50 - Lawson Winder B of A Securities Lowers Buy $24.00 $25.00

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp is the producer of rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility, the only rare earth mining and processing site of scale in North America.

Unraveling the Financial Story of MP Materials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, MP Materials faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -51.18% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: MP Materials's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -108.95%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): MP Materials's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.03%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): MP Materials's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.44%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: MP Materials's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.85, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

