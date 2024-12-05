The Analyst Landscape: 8 Takes On Lennox Intl

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 8 analysts have published ratings on Lennox Intl (NYSE:LII) in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $636.0, a high estimate of $675.00, and a low estimate of $575.00. Observing a 6.09% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $599.50.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Lennox Intl is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $674.00 $624.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $619.00 $604.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Outperform $675.00 $650.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $624.00 $575.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Neutral $656.00 $648.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Outperform $650.00 $575.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $615.00 $570.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $575.00 $550.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Lennox Intl. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lennox Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Lennox Intl's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Lennox Intl's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Lennox Intl analyst ratings.

Delving into Lennox Intl's Background

Lennox International manufactures and distributes heating, ventilating, air conditioning, and refrigeration products to replacement (75% of sales) and new construction (25% of sales) markets. In fiscal 2023, residential HVAC was 68% of sales and commercial HVAC and Heatcraft refrigeration was 32% of sales. The company goes to market with multiple brands, but Lennox is the company's flagship HVAC brand. The Texas-based company is focused on North America after the sale of its European HVAC and refrigeration businesses in late 2023.

Lennox Intl: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Lennox Intl showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.65% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Lennox Intl's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 15.95%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lennox Intl's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 35.9%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lennox Intl's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.31% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Lennox Intl's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.89, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

