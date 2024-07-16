The Analyst Landscape: 8 Takes On International Paper

Throughout the last three months, 8 analysts have evaluated International Paper (NYSE:IP), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated International Paper and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $50.09, accompanied by a high estimate of $57.00 and a low estimate of $41.00. Marking an increase of 15.6%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $43.33.

The perception of International Paper by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Roxland Truist Securities Raises Buy $55.00 $52.00 Gabe Hajde Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $43.00 $41.00 Lars Kjellberg Stifel Announces Hold $48.70 - Mark Weintraub Seaport Global Announces Buy $52.00 - Michael Roxland Truist Securities Maintains Buy $52.00 $52.00 Gabe Hajde Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $41.00 $37.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Raises Buy $52.00 $40.00 Philip Ng Jefferies Raises Buy $57.00 $38.00

About International Paper

International Paper manufactures packaging products and cellulose fibers. It accounts for roughly one third of the North American corrugated packaging market. Though it has operations in Brazil, India, and China, more than three fourths of its sales come from North America. International Paper serves a variety of end markets, including industrial, consumer products, and manufacturing.

Unraveling the Financial Story of International Paper

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, International Paper faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -7.99% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.21%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): International Paper's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.67%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): International Paper's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.24%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: International Paper's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

