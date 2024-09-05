The Analyst Landscape: 8 Takes On Fortive

8 analysts have shared their evaluations of Fortive (NYSE:FTV) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $85.25, a high estimate of $93.00, and a low estimate of $75.00. This current average represents a 3.28% decrease from the previous average price target of $88.14.

A clear picture of Fortive's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Gesuale Raymond James Announces Outperform $85.00 - Deane Dray RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $77.00 $83.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Buy $82.00 $89.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $91.00 $93.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $93.00 $97.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $75.00 $84.00 Joseph Giordano TD Cowen Raises Buy $90.00 $75.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Buy $89.00 $96.00

Fortive is a diversified industrial technology firm with a broad portfolio of mission-critical products and services that include field solutions, product realization, health, and sensing technologies. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including manufacturing, utilities, medical, and electronics. Fortive generated roughly $6.1 billion in revenue in 2023.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Fortive displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.7%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Fortive's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 12.57%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fortive's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.86%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fortive's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.12%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, Fortive adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

