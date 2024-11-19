The Analyst Landscape: 8 Takes On Bread Finl Hldgs

Analysts' ratings for Bread Finl Hldgs (NYSE:BFH) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 8 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 3 2 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 1 0 2 1 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $49.5, a high estimate of $58.00, and a low estimate of $34.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 1.49% lower than the prior average price target of $50.25.

The perception of Bread Finl Hldgs by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $58.00 $52.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $54.00 $52.00 Bill Ryan Seaport Global Lowers Buy $56.00 $58.00 Moshe Orenbuch TD Cowen Raises Hold $50.00 $48.00 Terry Ma Barclays Lowers Underweight $34.00 $35.00 Terry Ma Barclays Lowers Underweight $35.00 $37.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $52.00 $59.00 Mihir Bhatia B of A Securities Lowers Buy $57.00 $61.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Bread Finl Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Bread Finl Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Bread Finl Hldgs's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Unveiling the Story Behind Bread Finl Hldgs

Formed by a combination of JCPenney's credit card processing unit and The Limited's credit card bank business, Bread Financial is a provider of private label and co-branded credit cards, loyalty programs, and marketing services. The company's most financially significant unit is its credit card business that partners with retailers to jointly market Bread's credit cards to their customers. The company also retains minority interest in its recently spun-off LoyaltyOne division, which operates the largest airline miles loyalty program in Canada and offers marketing services to grocery chains in Europe and Asia.

Understanding the Numbers: Bread Finl Hldgs's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Bread Finl Hldgs's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.66% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Bread Finl Hldgs's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.2%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bread Finl Hldgs's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.06%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bread Finl Hldgs's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.01%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Bread Finl Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.47.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

