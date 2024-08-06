The Analyst Landscape: 7 Takes On Realty Income

Analysts' ratings for Realty Income (NYSE:O) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $61.64, along with a high estimate of $68.00 and a low estimate of $56.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $60.00, the current average has increased by 2.73%.

A clear picture of Realty Income's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Buy $67.50 $65.00 Wesley Golladay Baird Raises Neutral $58.00 $57.00 Ronald Kamdem Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $62.00 - Brent Dilts UBS Raises Buy $68.00 $61.00 Brent Dilts UBS Lowers Buy $61.00 $67.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $56.00 $54.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Raises Buy $59.00 $56.00

Realty Income owns roughly 15,400 properties, most of which are freestanding, single-tenant, triple-net-leased retail properties. Its properties are located in 49 states and Puerto Rico and are leased to 250 tenants from 47 industries. Recent acquisitions have added industrial, gaming, office, manufacturing, and distribution properties, which make up roughly 20% of revenue.

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Realty Income's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 33.47%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Realty Income's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.29%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Realty Income's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.36%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.21%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.66.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

