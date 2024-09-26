The Analyst Landscape: 7 Takes On Planet Labs

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Planet Labs (NYSE:PL), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $3.94, a high estimate of $5.00, and a low estimate of $2.50. A decline of 6.41% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Planet Labs is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $4.00 $4.00 Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $4.00 $4.00 Noah Poponak Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $3.10 $3.50 Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $4.00 $4.00 Jeff Van Rhee Craig-Hallum Raises Hold $2.50 $2.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Lowers Buy $5.00 $7.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $5.00 $5.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Planet Labs. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Planet Labs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

About Planet Labs

Planet Labs PBC is an Earth-imaging company. The company provides daily satellite data that helps businesses, governments, researchers, and journalists understand the physical world and take action.

Understanding the Numbers: Planet Labs's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Planet Labs's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 13.64%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Planet Labs's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -63.29%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -7.94%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Planet Labs's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -5.8%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Planet Labs's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

