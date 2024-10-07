The Analyst Landscape: 7 Takes On Payoneer Global

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $8.93, along with a high estimate of $10.00 and a low estimate of $8.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $7.93, the current average has increased by 12.61%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Payoneer Global among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mayank Tandon Needham Raises Buy $10.00 $9.00 Mike Grondahl Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $10.00 $9.00 Ashwin Shirvaikar Citigroup Raises Buy $8.50 $7.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Maintains Buy $9.00 $9.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $8.00 $6.50 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $8.00 $7.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Raises Buy $9.00 $8.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Payoneer Global. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Payoneer Global compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Payoneer Global's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Payoneer Global's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Payoneer Global analyst ratings.

Get to Know Payoneer Global Better

Payoneer Global Inc is the world's go-to partner for digital commerce, everywhere. The company started to empower global commerce by connecting businesses, professionals, countries, and currencies with its diversified cross-border payments platform.

Payoneer Global: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Payoneer Global's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 15.86% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Payoneer Global's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.54%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.87%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Payoneer Global's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.47%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Payoneer Global's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PAYO

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Needham Maintains Buy Jan 2022 Citigroup Maintains Buy Dec 2021 Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage On Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for PAYO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.