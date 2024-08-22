The Analyst Landscape: 7 Takes On ONEOK

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $88.86, a high estimate of $93.00, and a low estimate of $83.00. Marking an increase of 4.01%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $85.43.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of ONEOK among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $89.00 $84.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $91.00 $85.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Hold $83.00 $81.00 Sunil Sibal Seaport Global Raises Buy $89.00 $88.00 Gabriel Moreen Mizuho Raises Neutral $85.00 $81.00 Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Raises Overweight $92.00 $89.00 Robert Kad Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $93.00 $90.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to ONEOK. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of ONEOK compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of ONEOK's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of ONEOK's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into ONEOK's Background

Oneok provides natural gas gathering, processing, storage, and transportation as well as natural gas liquids transportation and fractionation. It owns extensive assets in the midcontinent, Permian, and Rocky Mountain regions.

ONEOK's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: ONEOK displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 31.14%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: ONEOK's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 15.94%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ONEOK's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.71%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.75%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: ONEOK's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.31, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

