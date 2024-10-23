The Analyst Landscape: 7 Takes On Motorola Solns

Motorola Solns (NYSE:MSI) underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $473.29, a high estimate of $520.00, and a low estimate of $436.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $421.14, the current average has increased by 12.38%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Motorola Solns's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tomer Zilberman B of A Securities Raises Buy $520.00 $440.00 George Notter Jefferies Raises Buy $510.00 $460.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $500.00 $450.00 Matthew Niknam Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $440.00 $385.00 Joseph Cardoso JP Morgan Raises Overweight $440.00 $436.00 Tim Long Barclays Raises Overweight $467.00 $372.00 Joseph Cardoso JP Morgan Raises Overweight $436.00 $405.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Motorola Solns. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Motorola Solns compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Motorola Solns's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Motorola Solns analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Motorola Solns

Motorola Solutions is a leading provider of communications and analytics, primarily serving public safety departments as well as schools, hospitals, and businesses. The bulk of the firm's revenue comes from sales of land mobile radios and radio network infrastructure, but the firm also sells surveillance equipment and dispatch software. Most of Motorola's revenue comes from government agencies, while roughly 25% comes from schools and private businesses. Motorola has customers in over 100 countries and in every state in the United States.

A Deep Dive into Motorola Solns's Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Motorola Solns showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.36% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Motorola Solns's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 16.86%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Motorola Solns's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 66.97% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Motorola Solns's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.32%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Motorola Solns's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 8.54. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MSI

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Barclays Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for MSI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.