The Analyst Landscape: 7 Takes On Marriott Vacations

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $106.5, a high estimate of $159.00, and a low estimate of $82.00. A 11.57% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $120.43.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Marriott Vacations by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Simon Yarmak Stifel Lowers Buy $96.50 $108.00 Chris Woronka Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $95.00 $121.00 Aaron Hecht JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $90.00 $115.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $82.00 $106.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Lowers Buy $108.00 $117.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $159.00 $161.00 Aaron Hecht JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $115.00 $115.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Marriott Vacations. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Marriott Vacations compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Marriott Vacations's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Marriott Vacations's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Marriott Vacations analyst ratings.

Discovering Marriott Vacations: A Closer Look

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp functions in the United States leisure industry. It owns and manages a cluster of resorts and accommodation facilities under trademarks like Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residencies, and The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club predominantly in the United States. Some of its properties are also spread across Europe and Asia Pacific. Marriott's majority revenue components include the sale of vacation ownership products such as luxurious vacation packages. In addition, it offers purchase money financing to the end users of its core services. The company operates in two reportable segments: Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The majority of revenue is derived from the Vacation Ownership segment.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Marriott Vacations

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Marriott Vacations's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.23% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Marriott Vacations's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.25%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Marriott Vacations's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.56%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.38%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, Marriott Vacations adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for VAC

Date Firm Action From To Nov 2021 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Nov 2021 Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform Sep 2021 Jefferies Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for VAC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.