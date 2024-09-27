The Analyst Landscape: 7 Takes On Kymera Therapeutics

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $50.29, a high estimate of $65.00, and a low estimate of $36.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 26.36% from the previous average price target of $39.80.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Kymera Therapeutics among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeff Jones Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $56.00 $52.00 Faisal Khurshid Leerink Partners Announces Outperform $60.00 - Andy Chen Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $65.00 - James Quigley Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $45.00 $34.00 Derek Archila Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $38.00 $30.00 Jeff Jones Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $52.00 $52.00 Kalpit Patel B. Riley Securities Raises Neutral $36.00 $31.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Kymera Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Kymera Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Kymera Therapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Kymera Therapeutics's Background

Kymera Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a transformative new approach to treating previously untreatable diseases. The company is advancing the field of targeted protein degradation, accessing the body's innate protein recycling machinery to degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins. Kymera's Pegasus targeted protein degradation platform harnesses the body's natural protein recycling machinery to degrade disease-causing proteins, with a focus on un-drugged nodes in validated pathways currently inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. It is accelerating drug discovery with an unmatched ability to target and degrade intractable proteins and advance new treatment options for patients.

Key Indicators: Kymera Therapeutics's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Kymera Therapeutics's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 55.33%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Kymera Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -163.98%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kymera Therapeutics's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -6.03% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.97%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Kymera Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.13.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

