The Analyst Landscape: 7 Takes On JetBlue Airways

Ratings for JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for JetBlue Airways, revealing an average target of $5.43, a high estimate of $6.00, and a low estimate of $4.00. Observing a 12.66% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $4.82.

The perception of JetBlue Airways by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Duane Pfennigwerth Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $5.00 $4.00 Stephen Trent Citigroup Raises Neutral $6.00 $5.75 Andrew Didora B of A Securities Raises Neutral $6.00 $3.00 Helane Becker TD Cowen Raises Hold $6.00 $5.00 Helane Becker TD Cowen Lowers Hold $5.00 $6.00 Helane Becker TD Cowen Raises Hold $6.00 $4.00 Helane Becker TD Cowen Lowers Hold $4.00 $6.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to JetBlue Airways. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of JetBlue Airways compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of JetBlue Airways's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of JetBlue Airways's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

JetBlue Airways Corp is a low-cost airline that offers high-quality service, including assigned seating and in-flight entertainment. It served approximately 100 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and England. The company currently operates Airbus A321, Airbus A320, Airbus A321neo, and Embraer E190 aircraft types. The operating segments of company are Domestic & Canada, Caribbean & Latin America and Atlantic. Majority of revenue is generated from Domestic & Canada segment.

Understanding the Numbers: JetBlue Airways's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: JetBlue Airways's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.97%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: JetBlue Airways's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.03%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): JetBlue Airways's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.94%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): JetBlue Airways's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.18%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 2.23.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

